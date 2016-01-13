FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei posts first gains of 2016, China trade data soothes sentiment
January 13, 2016

Nikkei posts first gains of 2016, China trade data soothes sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rebounded sharply on Wednesday and posted their first gains of 2016 after better-than-expected China’s trade data soothed sentiment and a weaker yen lifted oversold exporters.

The Nikkei share average rose 2.9 percent to 17,715.63, posting the biggest daily percentage gain since early September.

The broader Topix also rose 2.9 percent to 1,442.09 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 2.9 percent to 12,986.76. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
