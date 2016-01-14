FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei tumbles 2.7 pct, gives up previous day's gains on oil, growth worries
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei tumbles 2.7 pct, gives up previous day's gains on oil, growth worries

Joshua Hunt

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Thursday, giving up most of the previous day’s gains as weak oil prices fanned fears about a slowdown in the global economy.

The Nikkei share average slid 2.7 percent to 17,240.95 for its lowest closing in 3-1/2 months. The benchmark index recovered slightly after a midday foray below 17,000 points, but still gave up most of Wednesday’s 2.9 percent gain.

Shares of Apple supplier Alps Electric Co Ltd tumbled 5.1 percent after Barclays cut its target price to 3,600 yen per share from 4,600 yen per share, citing projections for sluggish iPhone demand.

Sharp Corp fell 4.4 percent after Barclays cut its target price to 70 yen per share from a previous target of 80 yen per share. Market participants said investors had continued to short the stock as the company struggles with restructuring and governance issues.

The broader Topix shed 2.5 percent to end the day at 1,406.55 with all of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2.5 percent to 12,662.84. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.