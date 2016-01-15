FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls as crude prices fall, BOJ says no plans to ease now
January 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls as crude prices fall, BOJ says no plans to ease now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Friday in choppy trade, giving up early gains after oil prices fell and the Bank of Japan’s chief said he has no immediate plan to further ease monetary policy.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.5 percent to 17,147.11. For the week, the benchmark index dropped 3.1 percent.

The broader Topix declined 0.3 percent for the day to 1,402.45 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to 12,625.86. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

