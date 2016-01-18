FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei slips to lowest close in a year on China worries, oil prices
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei slips to lowest close in a year on China worries, oil prices

Joshua Hunt

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Monday amid continued unease over China’s economic outlook and the slide in crude oil prices to lows not seen since 2003.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent to 16,955.57, its lowest close in a year.

Information and communication stocks shed 2.4 percent to lead the day’s declines.

Softbank Group Corp weighed heavily on the sector, plunging 7.9 percent after Nomura Securities cut its target price to 7,550 yen per share from 8,580 yen.

The Japanese telecommunications giant is the majority stakeholder in Sprint Corp, which shed 10 percent of its share price in Friday’s sell-off on Wall Street.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc slipped 2.5 percent after SMBC Nikko Securities cut its rating on the stock to “neutral” from “outperform”, citing slow growth in emerging economies.

The broader Topix fell 1 percent to end the day at 1,387.93 with all but three of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1 percent to 12,498.67. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.