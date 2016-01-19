FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei gains for 1st time in four days as investors hunt for bargains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday for the first time in four days as investors bought recently battered stocks, and as China’s fourth-quarter growth data met expectations.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.6 percent to 17,048.37 points, snapping a three-day losing streak.

China’s economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, Tuesday’s gross domestic product (GDP) data showed, the slowest growth since 2009. But there were no hints of a hard landing as some investors have feared.

The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,390.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 12,524.07. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

