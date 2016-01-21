Nikkei tumbles in choppy trade as oil bounce fades

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks suffered another big sell-off on Thursday in a rollercoaster session, as foreign investors bailed out in the afternoon after a rebound in oil petered out.

A rising yen also dented sentiment, sending the Nikkei share average tumbling 2.4 percent to 16,017.26, after a steep fall in the previous day. The benchmark index has fallen more than 15 percent since the beginning of the year.

Oil prices dipped, erasing modest early gains as analysts said a persistent global surplus of crude would keep pressuring the market.

The broader Topix shed 2.8 percent to 1,301.49 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 2.8 percent to 11,732.82. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)