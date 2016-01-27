FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei soars to near 2 week high on Wall St gains; FOMC eyed
January 27, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei soars to near 2 week high on Wall St gains; FOMC eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei rose to a near two-week high on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, while investors were cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting statement due out later in the day.

The Nikkei share average ended 2.7 percent higher at 17,163.92, the highest closing level since Jan. 14.

The broader Topix gained 3.0 percent to 1,400.70 with all of its 33 sub-indexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.9 percent to 12,629.20. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

