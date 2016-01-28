Nikkei falls in choppy trade

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell in choppy trade on Thursday with volatility in oil prices and fears of a global slowdown continuing to hurt sentiment, while cautious investors looked forward to the conclusion of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting on Friday.

The Nikkei share average declined 0.7 percent to 17,041.45.

Alpine Electronics Inc shares plunged 11.6 percent after the automobile audio products maker cut its profit outlook for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.

The Topix subindex for foods added 1.3 percent as risk-averse investors bought into defensive stocks, while the air transportation sector rose 1 percent after oil prices fell.

Commodities sectors ended the day lower, with the subindex for iron and steel shedding 3.6 percent and oil and coal products giving up 1.6 percent.

The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,392.10 and the JPX-NK Index 400 declined 0.7 percent to 12,547.22. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)