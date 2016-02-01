FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei soars to near 1-month high; real estate stocks rise further
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei soars to near 1-month high; real estate stocks rise further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tokyo shares on Monday soared to near one-month highs in heavy volume as the Bank of Japan’s surprise decision to adopt negative interest rates spurred further buying, lifting real estate stocks.

Real estate stocks, beneficiaries of lower interest rates, extended gains. Mitsui Fudosan Co surged 7.5 percent and Sumitomo Realty & Development soared 6.0 percent.

But bank stocks lost ground again as negative interest rates will eat into their interest revenues. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Japan Post Bank stumbled between 5.5 percent and 8.0 percent.

The Nikkei ended 2.0 percent higher at 17,865.23, its highest close since Jan. 6.

The broader Topix added 2.1 percent to 1,462.67, with 3.5 billion shares changing hands, versus an average daily volume of 2.2 billion. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.3 percent to 13,219.49. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.