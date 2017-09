TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese shares tumbled on Wednesday as crude oil prices extended their recent decline and as a stronger yen hit overall market sentiment.

The Nikkei stock index fell 3.2 percent to 17,191.25, its biggest daily fall in two weeks.

The broader Topix dropped 3.2 percent and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 3.3 percent.