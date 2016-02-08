FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak as weak yen offsets earnings worries
February 8, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak as weak yen offsets earnings worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday in choppy trade, snapping a four-day losing streak as a weak yen offset concerns about weak Japanese companies’ earnings and slumping U.S. stocks.

The Nikkei ended 1.1 percent higher at 17,004.30 after falling as low as 16,552.30 in morning trade, the lowest since Jan. 22.

The market turned positive after the dollar rose above 117 yen.

The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,380.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to 12,458.11. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
