Nikkei edges up in choppy trade, SoftBank soars on buyback news
February 16, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei edges up in choppy trade, SoftBank soars on buyback news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose slightly in choppy trade on Tuesday after the previous day’s spectacular rebound as oil prices cleared a one-week high.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.2 percent to close at 16,054.43.

More than half of its gains came from telecoms conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, which soared 15.9 percent after announcing it would buy back as much as 14.2 percent of its own shares.

The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to end the day at 1,297.01 with 19 of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to 11,721.81. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)

