Nikkei edges up as sentiment calmed by bounce in China stocks

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite improved following a rebound on China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index after Beijing’s latest easing steps.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent higher at 16,085.51 after recovering from a 1.1 percent decline earlier in the session.

Sentiment remained fragile due to the relative strength of the yen, while a survey showing weak manufacturing activity in China underlined global anxiety over the world’s second-largest economy.

The broader Topix edged up 0.2 percent to 1,300.83 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.3 percent to 11,785.33. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)