Nikkei soars to more than 3-week high on bright US data, exporters shine
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 2, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei soars to more than 3-week high on bright US data, exporters shine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei surged to a more than three-week high on Wednesday as the dollar rose against the yen after strong U.S. factory and construction data, giving exporters a boost and lifting the overall market.

The Nikkei share average climbed 4.1 percent to 16,746.55, the highest closing level since Feb. 8.

The broader Topix rose 3.8 percent to 1,349.61 with all of its 33 subindexes gaining.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 4.0 percent to 12,251.01. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
