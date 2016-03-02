Nikkei soars to more than 3-week high on bright US data, exporters shine

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei surged to a more than three-week high on Wednesday as the dollar rose against the yen after strong U.S. factory and construction data, giving exporters a boost and lifting the overall market.

The Nikkei share average climbed 4.1 percent to 16,746.55, the highest closing level since Feb. 8.

The broader Topix rose 3.8 percent to 1,349.61 with all of its 33 subindexes gaining.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 4.0 percent to 12,251.01. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)