Nikkei rises for 4th day in choppy trade ahead of U.S. jobs report
March 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises for 4th day in choppy trade ahead of U.S. jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Friday in choppy trade, but gains were limited as investors cautiously waited on a key U.S. jobs report after unexpected signs of unemployment rising in the service sector.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent higher at 17,014.78 after trading in negative territory. The index rose for a fourth day, the longest winning streak since November 2015.

For the week, the Nikkei added 5.1 percent, posting the third weekly gains.

The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,375.35 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 12,444.36. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

