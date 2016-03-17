FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls as stronger yen dents post-Fed risk appetite
March 17, 2016

Nikkei falls as stronger yen dents post-Fed risk appetite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell in a volatile trading on Thursday as the stronger yen dented investors’ risk appetite and more than offset a rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled fewer interest rate hikes this year.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.2 percent lower at 16,936.38. The index had earlier risen as much as 1.6 percent to hit an intraday high of 17,253.03.

The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,358.97. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.1 percent to 12,279.75. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

