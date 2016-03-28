FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises to 2-week high on weak yen; Sharp soars
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Nikkei rises to 2-week high on weak yen; Sharp soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to a two-week high on Monday thanks to a weaker yen, while Sharp Corp jumped on expectations it may finally sign a long-delayed takeover deal with its Taiwanese suitor.

The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 17,134.37, the highest closing level since March 14.

As March 31 is the business year-end for a majority of listed companies, the market was also underpinned by investor purchases of stocks before they go ex-dividend on Monday.

The broader Topix rose 1.2 percent to 1,381.85 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.2 percent to 12,482.88. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.