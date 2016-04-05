FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei ends at 7-week low on yen strength
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Nikkei ends at 7-week low on yen strength

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks tumbled to a seven-week low on Tuesday as the yen’s rising strength against the dollar cast a shadow over corporate earnings that have come to rely on yen weakness to supercharge export revenue.

The Nikkei share average tumbled 2.4 percent to 15,732.82, its lowest close since Feb. 12.

The U.S. dollar lost 0.5 percent against the yen during Asia trade on Tuesday, putting downward pressure on the share prices of Japanese exporters.

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp and Bridgestone Corp each ended the day 3.3 percent lower, while Nissan Motor Co Ltd fell 3.1 percent.

The Topix subindex for iron and steel shares ended 3.1 percent lower after Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry forecast a year-on-year decline in crude steel output for the April-June quarter.

The broader Topix shed 2.6 percent to end the day at 1,268.37 with each of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2.6 percent to 11,440.39. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.