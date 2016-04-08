FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises as yen weakens, but Fast Retailing limits gains
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Nikkei rises as yen weakens, but Fast Retailing limits gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei rose on Friday in volatile trade, reversing earlier weakness as the dollar firmed against the yen, lifting risk appetite, but a sharp drop in Fast Retailing shares limited gains on the benchmark.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.5 percent to 15,821.52, crawling back from its intraday low of 15,471.80. For the week, it dropped 2.1 percent.

Fast Retailing Co shares plummeted 13 percent after it cut its net profit forecast by half, citing significant declines in first-half operating income from its Uniqlo brand outlets in Japan and abroad. It contributed a hefty negative 153 points to the Nikkei.

The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,287.69 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.2 percent to 11,622.30. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.