Nikkei edges down in thin trade as strong yen hits automakers

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei edged down on Monday as the yen climbed to a fresh 17-month high against the dollar, dragging down export-focussed companies such as automakers, while trading volume was thin as investors stayed risk-averse.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.4 percent to 15,751.13.

The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,279.79, with only 1.83 billion shares changing hands, compared with the 30-day average volume of 2.2 billion shares.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to 11,549.34. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)