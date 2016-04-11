FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei edges down in thin trade as strong yen hits automakers
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 6:20 AM / in a year

Nikkei edges down in thin trade as strong yen hits automakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei edged down on Monday as the yen climbed to a fresh 17-month high against the dollar, dragging down export-focussed companies such as automakers, while trading volume was thin as investors stayed risk-averse.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.4 percent to 15,751.13.

The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,279.79, with only 1.83 billion shares changing hands, compared with the 30-day average volume of 2.2 billion shares.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to 11,549.34. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.