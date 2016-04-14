FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei soars to more than 2-week high on weak yen
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Nikkei soars to more than 2-week high on weak yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei soared to more than a two-week high on Thursday, as a weaker yen lifted sentiment and eased concerns about exporters’ earnings.

The Nikkei share average rose 3.2 percent to 16,911.05, the highest closing level since March 29.

The broader Topix climbed 2.9 percent to 1,371.35, with all of its 33 subindexes in positive territory. Trading volume was high, with 2.5 billion shares changing hands.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 3.1 percent to 12,403.09. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

