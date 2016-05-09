FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei snaps 6-session losing streak as yen's rise pauses
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 9, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Nikkei snaps 6-session losing streak as yen's rise pauses

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Monday, snapping a six-session losing streak that trimmed 8.6 percent from the benchmark Nikkei index, after the yen’s surge against the dollar came to a halt.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.7 percent higher at 16,216.03 as a firmer dollar kept the yen’s recent strength in check, calming fears over exporters’ earnings. The greenback climbed to 107.6 yen late in the session, easing away from last week’s 18-month low of 105.55.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd climbed 3.7 percent after the company raised its earnings forecast for the full year through March 2016.

The Topix subindex for retailers added 2.3 percent, while the real estate sector gained 1.8 percent.

The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,306.66, with all but 11 of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.6 percent to 11,812.58. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
