Nikkei ekes out third day of gains as yen wobbles

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average edged up for a third straight day on Wednesday but pared earlier gains as the yen firmed against the dollar, obscuring the profit outlook for exporters.

The Nikkei share average ended up 0.1 percent at 16,579.01 points.

SoftBank ended the day up 1.9 percent, after surging nearly 5 percent at one point following a strong earnings report.

Semiconductor and flat panel display company Screen Holdings ended the day 4.9 percent higher after its operating profit rose 37 percent for the full-year through March 2016.

Social network operator Mixi Inc also outperformed, soaring 11.9 percent after announcing it would spend up to 10 billion yen ($92.03 million) to buy back up to 3 million of its shares, a 3.5 percent stake.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,334.30 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged down 0.1 percent to 12,059.51.