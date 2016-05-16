FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei edges up on weak yen, fiscal stimulus hopes
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Nikkei edges up on weak yen, fiscal stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up on Monday as a weak yen and hopes for government fiscal stimulus underpinned sentiment, but gains were capped by worries about companies’ profit decline forecasts for this fiscal year.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that a majority of Group of Seven leaders agree on the need to deploy fiscal stimulus measures to boost global demand.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to 16,466.40 points.

The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,321.65 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to 11,961.84. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.