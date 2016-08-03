FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls to 3-week low on yen; financials hit hardest
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Nikkei falls to 3-week low on yen; financials hit hardest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average fell to a three-week low on Wednesday on the yen's gains, while financial shares were among the worst hit, following recent volatilities in Japanese bonds.

The Nikkei shed 1.9 percent to 16,083.11, posting its biggest pct fall since June 24 and hitting its lowest close in more than three weeks.

The broader Topix fell 2.2 percent to 1,271.98.

Brokerage shares dropped 4.8 percent while real estate companies stocks dived 4.2 percent. Bank shares slid 4 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
