a year ago
Nikkei falls as strong yen, weak GDP hit mood in holiday-thin trade
August 15, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Nikkei falls as strong yen, weak GDP hit mood in holiday-thin trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Monday in thin trade as the yen stayed strong and data showed economic growth stalled in the second quarter, hurting investor sentiment.

The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 16,869.56.

The broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to 1,316.63, with only 1.24 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since April 2014, with many market participants away due to Japan's 'bon' holidays.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.5 percent to 11,853.67. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
