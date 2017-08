TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks bounced on Wednesday after sliding the previous day, though the recovery was contained by a backdrop of cautious trading after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials sent the yen to a seven-week high overnight.

The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 16,745.64.

The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,311.13 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.1 percent to 11,808.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)