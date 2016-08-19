FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges up as strong yen trend pauses; posts 2.2 pct weekly drop
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Nikkei edges up as strong yen trend pauses; posts 2.2 pct weekly drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Friday as the strong yen trend paused, soothing investors, but gains were limited as many stayed cautious before next week's global meeting of central bankers.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 16,545.82. For the week, the benchmark index fell 2.2 percent, as investors rushed to the exit when the dollar dropped below 100 yen this week.

Investors will be looking for clues about a U.S. rate hike at an annual meeting of central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week.

The broader Topix on Friday added 0.4 percent to 1,295.67 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to 11,653.93. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
