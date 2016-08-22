FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nikkei edges up, market stays cautious on Fed outlook
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Nikkei edges up, market stays cautious on Fed outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Exporters gain ground as dollar stands high against yen

* Mining shares underperform hit by weak oil prices

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei edged up on Monday, but gains were limited as investors were cautiously focused on this week's meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the U.S. Federal Reserve may provide insight on the rate outlook.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to 16,598.19.

The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,303.68 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to 11,715.58.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.