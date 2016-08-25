Nikkei slips, trading thin as investors cautious before Yellen remarks

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged down in thin trade on Thursday due to caution ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday, with global markets hoping for clues on the outlook for U.S. rates.

The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 16,555.95.

The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,304.27, with 1.349 billion shares changing hands, compared to 30-day average daily volume of 1.970 billion shares.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to 11,719.50. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)