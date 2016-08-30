Nikkei edges down as yen's weakness stalls, market focuses on US jobs report

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended marginally lower on Tuesday as the yen's extensive retreat stalled and as investors awaited U.S. job data later this week for more clues on a possible U.S. interest rate hike this year.

The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 16,725.36 points, retreating from strong gains the previous day when it added 2.3 percent following hawkish-sounding comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The markets' focus has now shifted to Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report and its impact on Fed policy, currencies and Wall Street shares.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,312.81 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 11,810.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)