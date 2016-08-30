TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese stocks ended marginally lower on Tuesday as the yen's extensive retreat stalled and as investors awaited U.S. job data later this week for more clues on a possible U.S. interest rate hike this year.
The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 16,725.36 points, retreating from strong gains the previous day when it added 2.3 percent following hawkish-sounding comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
The markets' focus has now shifted to Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report and its impact on Fed policy, currencies and Wall Street shares.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,312.81 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 11,810.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Implanet obtains key US patent for JAZZ technological platform
* Strengthens intellectual property protection of jazz through 2032 by obtaining a key United States patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Chevron LNG supply deal with China's ENN may boost spot market growth
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Chevron Corp's liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with China's ENN LNG Trading Co may boost the formation of a spot market for the fuel in Asia.
Digital mapping firm HERE wants new investor by year-end - Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Aug 30 Digital maps company HERE, controlled by German carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen, aims to find a new investor by the end of the year, HERE chief Edzard Overbeek told a German newspaper.