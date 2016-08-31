FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Nikkei rises to over 2-wk closing high on weak yen; Topix hits 6-wk high
August 31, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Nikkei rises to over 2-wk closing high on weak yen; Topix hits 6-wk high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday in heavy trade, led by exporters and financials as the dollar stood tall against the yen and upbeat U.S. consumer confidence data lifted expectations of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.

The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 16,887.40, the highest closing level since Aug. 12. The benchmark index gained 1.9 percent this month.

The broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to a near six-week closing high of 1,329.54, with 2.089 billion shares changing hands, the highest since Aug. 8.

Turnover was 2.205 trillion yen, the highest since Aug. 9.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.3 percent to 11,967.56. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

