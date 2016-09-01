FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges up to 3-mth closing high; banks gain, mining stocks underperform
September 1, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Nikkei edges up to 3-mth closing high; banks gain, mining stocks underperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up to three-month closing highs in choppy trade on Thursday after gains by banks offset weak mining shares, while many investors waited for U.S. jobs data that could provide clues on when there will be an interest rate hike.

The Nikkei share average, which moved in and out of positive territory, gained 0.2 percent to 16,926.84, the highest closing level since June 1.

The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,337.38 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 12,033.47. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
