TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese stocks edged up to three-month closing highs in choppy trade on Thursday after gains by banks offset weak mining shares, while many investors waited for U.S. jobs data that could provide clues on when there will be an interest rate hike.

The Nikkei share average, which moved in and out of positive territory, gained 0.2 percent to 16,926.84, the highest closing level since June 1.

The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,337.38 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 12,033.47. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)