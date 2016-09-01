TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese stocks edged up to three-month closing highs in choppy trade on Thursday after gains by banks offset weak mining shares, while many investors waited for U.S. jobs data that could provide clues on when there will be an interest rate hike.
The Nikkei share average, which moved in and out of positive territory, gained 0.2 percent to 16,926.84, the highest closing level since June 1.
The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,337.38 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 12,033.47. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from ASM American
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.12 billion ($35.30 million)
BRIEF-EQT places 15.6 mln Scandic Hotels shares at SEK 69.50/shr
* Sunstorm Holding AB, controlled by EQT V Ltd and Accent Equity 2003, in each case through companies, ("Sunstorm"), has sold in total 15.6 million shares in Scandic Hotels Group AB ("Scandic") through an accelerated bookbuilding process to Swedish and international institutional investors at a price of SEK 69.5 per share (the "Placement"). For the original story click here: http://mb.cision.com/Main/87/2069433/556108.pdf Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Apple CEO says EU tax ruling 'total political crap' - Irish Independent
DUBLIN, Sept 1 Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook on Thursday described the European Union's imposition of a 13 billion euro ($14.5 billion) back tax bill as "total political crap" motivated in part by anti-U.S. bias, the Irish Independent reported.