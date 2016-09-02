FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends flat, but logs weekly gain
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Nikkei ends flat, but logs weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Friday after sluggish U.S. factory activity data soured sentiment and investors stayed cautious before the release of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day.

The Nikkei finished down 0.01 percent at 16,925.68, after rising to a three-month closing high in the previous session. For the week, the benchmark index gained 3.45 percent.

The broader Topix gained 0.25 percent to 1,340.76 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.23 percent to 12,061.44. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
