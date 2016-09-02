TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Friday after sluggish U.S. factory activity data soured sentiment and investors stayed cautious before the release of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day.

The Nikkei finished down 0.01 percent at 16,925.68, after rising to a three-month closing high in the previous session. For the week, the benchmark index gained 3.45 percent.

The broader Topix gained 0.25 percent to 1,340.76 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.23 percent to 12,061.44. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)