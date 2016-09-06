FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises, helped by defensive stocks; Mothers market attracts buying
September 6, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Nikkei rises, helped by defensive stocks; Mothers market attracts buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks extended gains on Tuesday, helped by buying in such defensive stocks as food companies, but overall trade was subdued as investors waited for U.S. markets to reopen after a holiday.

The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 17,081.98 points

The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,352.58, with 1.542 billion shares changing hands, lower than 30-day average trading volume of 1.838 billon shares.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 12,160.56.

Meanwhile, the Mothers index, which lists start-up companies, rose 1.0 percent to 939.58, its highest closing level since Aug. 16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

