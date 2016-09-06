TOKYO, Sept 6 Japanese stocks extended gains on Tuesday, helped by buying in such defensive stocks as food companies, but overall trade was subdued as investors waited for U.S. markets to reopen after a holiday.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 17,081.98 points
The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,352.58, with 1.542 billion shares changing hands, lower than 30-day average trading volume of 1.838 billon shares.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 12,160.56.
Meanwhile, the Mothers index, which lists start-up companies, rose 1.0 percent to 939.58, its highest closing level since Aug. 16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 6
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
BRIEF-GE issues 5.9 bln SEK recommended cash bid for Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam
* GE Sweden Holdings, a Swedish company within the GE Aviation operating unit and an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of General Electric Company, has today announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Arcam to tender all ordinary shares for a consideration consisting of SEK 285 in cash per Share, which corresponds to a total Offer value of 5,855,776,725 SEK
General Electric unveils $761 mln bid for Germany's SLM Solutions
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 General Electric's German business announced plans on Tuesday for a takeover offer for Germany's SLM Solutions and has already signed deals to buy almost a third of shares from existing shareholders.