FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nikkei falls as yen firms after weak U.S. data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Nikkei falls as yen firms after weak U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday after exporters and other cyclical shares took a hit on a strengthening yen as weak U.S. service sector activity reduced the chances of a near-term interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Given the strength in the service sector has been making up for softness in U.S. manufacturing in the past year or so, the data was a blow to the case for the Fed to raise interest rates as soon as this month.

The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 17,012.44.

The broader Topix index dropped 0.2 percent to 1,349.53, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.3 percent to 12,119.24. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.