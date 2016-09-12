FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nikkei suffers biggest decline in more than 1 month on Fed hike worries
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Nikkei suffers biggest decline in more than 1 month on Fed hike worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks posted their biggest decline in more than a month on Monday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials sparked fears of a rate hike as soon as next week, weighing on shares and other risk assets globally.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent to 16,672.92 points, its lowest closing level since Aug. 26. It was the largest daily percentage drop since early August.

Anxiety is also growing ahead of next week's Bank of Japan policy review, which coincides with the Fed's.

Sources familiar with BOJ thinking told Reuters last week that the central bank is studying several options to steepen the bond yield curve as authorities desperately seek tools to revive an economy that has failed to emerge from stagnation despite years of massive stimulus.

The broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 1,323.10 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.5 percent to 11,870.36. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.