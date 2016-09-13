FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges up but firm yen, pre-BOJ worries cap gains
September 13, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Nikkei edges up but firm yen, pre-BOJ worries cap gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Tuesday, but the broader Topix ended flat as a solid yen and worries about possible policy moves by the central bank next week sapped risk appetite.

The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 16,729.04 points after staying in a narrow range throughout the day.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,322.99, with only 1.424 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since August 25. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also was flat at 11,870.74.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
