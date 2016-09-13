UPDATE 1-Hanjin Shipping secures $36 mln, more may take "considerable time"
* Ship held in Australia, others on the way face arrest - sources (Adds detail on vessels in Australia)
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Tuesday, but the broader Topix ended flat as a solid yen and worries about possible policy moves by the central bank next week sapped risk appetite.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 16,729.04 points after staying in a narrow range throughout the day.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,322.99, with only 1.424 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since August 25. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also was flat at 11,870.74.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Ship held in Australia, others on the way face arrest - sources (Adds detail on vessels in Australia)
Sept 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 ABN Amro said on Tuesday that CEO Gerrit Zalm, the former Dutch finance minister who led the bank in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, will resign next year.