BRIEF-Accenture intends to acquire Octo Technology
* Accenture announces intention to acquire Octo Technology SA to expand digital capabilities in France
TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a near three-week closing low on Thursday as uncertainty over the Bank Of Japan's policy review next week continued to take a toll on financial stocks.
Bucking the weakness, convenience store operator Lawson Inc jumped after Mitsubishi Corp said it is considering raising its stake in Lawson to make it a subsidiary.
The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 16,405.01, the lowest closing level since Aug. 26.
The broader Topix dropped 1 percent to 1,301.11, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 11,670.87. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Sept 15 A United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, to San Diego was diverted to Denver on Wednesday because of an unspecified security concern, the airline said.
WARSAW, Sept 15 Polish billionaire Sebastian Kulczyk could team up with private equity funds in a potential joint bid for SABMiller's central and eastern European beer brands, Puls Biznesu daily said on Thursday quoting unnamed sources.