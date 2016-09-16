FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Nikkei bounces back from 3-week low; Apple suppliers, banks lead gains
September 16, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Nikkei bounces back from 3-week low; Apple suppliers, banks lead gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back from three-week lows on Friday as Apple-related shares rose on strong sales of new iPhone 7 and as bank shares were bought back after heavy selling earlier this week.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent to 16,519.29, a day after it hit a three-week low, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,311.50.

On the week, the Nikkei fell 2.6 percent, its biggest weekly fall since early July.

Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
