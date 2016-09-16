Nikkei bounces back from 3-week low; Apple suppliers, banks lead gains

TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back from three-week lows on Friday as Apple-related shares rose on strong sales of new iPhone 7 and as bank shares were bought back after heavy selling earlier this week.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent to 16,519.29, a day after it hit a three-week low, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,311.50.

On the week, the Nikkei fell 2.6 percent, its biggest weekly fall since early July.