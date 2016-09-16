GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as weak data crimp Fed hike chances, oil slips
* Weak U.S. data reduce likelihood of Fed rate hike in September
TOKYO, Sept 16 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back from three-week lows on Friday as Apple-related shares rose on strong sales of new iPhone 7 and as bank shares were bought back after heavy selling earlier this week.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent to 16,519.29, a day after it hit a three-week low, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,311.50.
On the week, the Nikkei fell 2.6 percent, its biggest weekly fall since early July.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Weak U.S. data reduce likelihood of Fed rate hike in September
AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 LeasePlan, the world's largest auto-leasing company, said on Friday it will appoint Tex Gunning as chief executive officer, effective Sept. 20.
ZURICH, Sept 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8204 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .