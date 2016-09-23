Nikkei down on selling in financials, strong yen worries

TOKYO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday as investors took profits on financial stocks such as banks and insurers that had soared in the previous session, while worries about a stronger yen dented sentiment.

The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 16,754.02. For the week, the benchmark gave up 0.3 percent.

The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,349.56 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to 12,105.95. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)