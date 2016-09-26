FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Nikkei falls on strong yen, selling in Apple suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell on Monday, with a strong yen souring overall sentiment and Apple Inc's suppliers underperforming on worries about weak overseas iPhone sales, while some investors turned their focus to the U.S. presidential debate.

The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 16,544.56.

The broader Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,335.84 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 11,976.89.

Apple suppliers TDK Corp tumbled 6.3 percent, Japan Display Inc dived 7.4 percent and Murata Manufacturing shed 3.3 percent after market research firm GfK said that new iPhone's European sales would be lower than iPhone 6's pace. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)

