Nikkei surges on boost from weaker yen, surprise OPEC deal

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent on Thursday as investors cheered a weakening yen and rallying oil prices after OPEC's surprise deal to trim crude output.

The Nikkei stock index ended up 1.4 percent, or 228.31 points, at 16,693.71.

The dollar and the euro each soared about 0.9 percent against the Japanese currency.

The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to 1,343.25.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1 percent to 12,024.04. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)