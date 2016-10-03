FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei rises on relief over Deutsche, Kawasaki Heavy drops
October 3, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Japan's Nikkei rises on relief over Deutsche, Kawasaki Heavy drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Monday as global risk asset markets took heart from easing concerns over the health of Deutsche Bank, triggering a relief bounce in financial sector shares.

The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 16,598.67 points after losing 1.5 percent on Friday.

The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,330.72 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.6 percent to 11,915.33.

One of the biggest decliners was Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, which fell 11 percent after it nearly halved its operating profit forecast for the year through March 2017, citing a stronger yen and a decline in profitability from its shipbuilding business.

$1 = 101.3500 yen Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
